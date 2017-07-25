Arsonists set fire to library in South Yorkshire

Have your say

A South Yorkshire library has been damaged in an overnight arson attack.

Yobs set fire to a pile of litter close to Greasbrough Community Library and the blaze quickly spread to the outside of the building.

Crews from Rotherham Central, Elm Lane and Dearne Valley fire stations were called to the scene at 11.30pm last night and they spent an hour tackling the blaze.

Elsewhere, a woman suffered smoke inhalation due to a fire at her home in Evelyn Street, Rawmarsh, at 12.40am this morning.

A fire service spokeswoman said it is believed to have started due to an electrical fault to her washing machine.

She was already out of the property and the fire was out when crews from Rotherham Central and Dearne fire stations arrived. She was treated at the scene.

Over at Instoneville in Doncaster a Fiat Punto went up in flames on Green Lane at 11.40pm last night.

Askern firefighters put the blaze out. The cause is under investigation.