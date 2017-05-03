Arsonists torch series of industrial bins on night of destruction in Sheffield

Arsonists torched a set of industrial bins in Sheffield - one of several incidents in a night of destruction.

Yobs set fore to the five large litter bins in Daresbury Drive, Arbourthorne, just before 9pm last night. A crew from Sheffield Central Fire Station spent about 30 minutes tackling the blaze.

Elsewhere, arsonists set fire to a pile of litter on Ingsfield Lane in Bolton-upon-Dearne at 7.20pm. Firefighters spent 30 minutes at the scene.

A skip fire at Lightwood Lane in Norton at 7.45pm tied up firefighters from Birley Station for nearly an hour. The cause was deliberate.

Arsonists set fire to a shed in Spring Drive, Brampton Bierlow, at 12.10am this morning. Firefighters spent 30 minutes at the scene.

An arson attack resulted in skip going up in flames in Crimicar Lane, Fulwood, at 1.15am. Sheffield Central Fire Station dealt with the incident for 30 minutes.