Asda recalls baby food after plastic found

Supermarket giant Asda is recalling a baby food ready meal after a piece of plastic was found in one of the products.

The Walmart-owned supermarket asked customers to return any Little Angels beef and sweet potato stew with a best before date of September 10, 2018.

Shoppers will get a full refund and do not need a receipt for the item which costs £1.35,

An Asda spokesman said: "We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. If you would like any further information please contact 0800 952 0101."