Asda recalls baby food after plastic found

Supermarket giant Asda is recalling a baby food ready meal after a piece of plastic was found in one of the products.
The Walmart-owned supermarket asked customers to return any Little Angels beef and sweet potato stew with a best before date of September 10, 2018.
Shoppers will get a full refund and do not need a receipt for the item which costs £1.35,
An Asda spokesman said: "We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. If you would like any further information please contact 0800 952 0101."
Almost Done!
Registering with Sheffield Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.