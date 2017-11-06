At least 26 dead in church shooting

At least 26 people have been killed and 20 others wounded after a gunman opened fire at a Texas church during Sunday service.

The attack happened at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. The victims' ages reportedly ranged from five to 72.

The suspected gunman was later found dead in his vehicle some miles away.

Police identified him only as a "young, white male" with unconfirmed reports suggesting he had been discharged from the US Air Force in 2014 following a court-martial for assaulting his wife and child.

The motive for the killings is not yet clear.