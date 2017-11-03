Attempted murder arrest after South Yorkshire man 'fled scene of stabbing'

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after fleeing the scene of a stabbing.
Police were called out to reports of a serious assault in Thurnscoe at 3.10pm earlier today.
The man, believed to be aged in his 30s, has been taken to hospital with serious stab injuries.
A suspect, reportedly armed with a knife, fled the scene in a vehicle, leading to the deployment of armed officers to search for the individual.
A vehicle matching the description was stopped by armed officers close to junction 37 of the A1M.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "One man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in police custody.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
Almost Done!
Registering with Sheffield Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.