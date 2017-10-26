Awards dinner with a difference

‘Dinner with a difference’ was served at Sheffield Hallam University’s recent in-house awards night.

The university’s executive head chef, Darren Procter, blew 180 attendees away with his three-course fine-dining menu - created entirely using expired products.

The chef, who has been with the university for two years, teamed up with social enterprise group, the Real Junk Food Project for the evening - an organisation that uses food that would otherwise have been discarded from supermarkets, restaurants and other independent food suppliers, redirecting it towards schools and cafes.

“We’ve built a partnership with the Real Junk Food Project in recent years, even hosting a few ‘pay as you feel’ pop-up restaurants at the university, using their produce,” explained Darren.

“Their message is an important one, and it’s incredibly satisfying knowing that we served a gourmet meal, at the recent FD Making A Difference awards, that more than satisfied 180 people, exclusively using products that were destined to be thrown in the bin.”

Darren visited the enterprise’s local warehouse two days before the event, to see what they had, so he could plan his last-minute menu. He, and his kitchen staff, ended up pulling together a delicious starter of truffle tagliolini pasta - with a best-before-date of September - a main course of chicken - frozen by the RJF Project - with blue cheese, potatoes and fondant carrots, and a dessert of white cocoa-butter and salted milk brownies, served with coconut meringue and a honey yoghurt topping.

Darren, who revealed the university has just been earned a three-star rating with the Sustainable Restaurant Association, said: “We worked out that, at any other time, we would have spent around £46 a head to feed everyone at the awards dinner, so that was the amount that we gave to the Real Junk Food Project in exchange for their produce.

“This wasn’t about us saving money - and in fact it caused us quite a bit more work in terms of preparation, since everything had to be done so last minute. “This was about conveying an important message to a large group of people, about food waste, and seeing our money go, on this occasion, to a social enterprise group doing great things, rather than to a food service provider.

“We had terrific feedback from our guests on the night, who enjoyed chatting with the team from The RJF Project about their work.”