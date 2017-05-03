Baa-my day of fun as country pursuits come to South Yorkshire

Rotherham Hospice’s annual gala is going country.

The crowd-pulling fundraiser, now in its second decade, has been rechristened the Summer Baa-la and will be embracing all the fun of the classic country show.

Hospice supporters will be entertained by racing sheep, duck-herding demos and sheepdog trials at the Herringthorpe Playing Fields event on Saturday July 22.

“People might think we’re quackers or even a bit baa-my because we’re bringing countryside pursuits to the heart of Rotherham. But we reckon we’re barking up the right tree. Our unique event will be the talk of the town. The fields at the back of our hospice garden will surely never have seen anything like it,” said hospice head of fundraising Aaron Firth.

He added: “Our gala is a really important source of income for the hospice and we are so grateful to the generous local people who come along rain or shine to support the event.

“This year we pulling out all the stops to make the gala even more fun and the biggest and best we have ever staged.”

A country show-style arena is being set up, where the main attraction will be the races - featuring specially-trained sheep. The wooly competitors under starters’ orders will be clad in jockey-style silks and before they charge for the winning post, crowds can champion their favourite by making a donation to the hospice.

Other highlights of the 12-4pm event include a tug of war competition, school sports day-style contests for all the family and a cake-off competition for keen local cooks to enter their prize bakes.

Rother FM will be providing entertainment throughout the day and race-day style corporate hospitality areas will be available for hire by local businesses who want to entertain guests.

Sidestall exhibitors are being urged to contact the hospice fundraising events manager Samantha Wood swiftly on 01709 308920 as spaces are selling out fast.