Global bestselling author Sophie Kinsella is coming to Sheffield.

The much-loved author of the Shopaholic series of books, the first of which is now the hit Hollywood movie Confessions of a Shopaholic, is heading to the city at the weekend.

She has written 11 number one bestselling novels which have been translated into 30 languages.

Sophie will be signing copies of her new novel My Not So Perfect Life at WHSmith in Meadowhall on Saturday, July 15 from 12pm.