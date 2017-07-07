Bid to bring Channel 4 headquarters to Sheffield submitted to Government

An ambitious bid to bring Channel 4's headquarters to Sheffield has been submitted to the Government.

A document highlighting the benefits of bringing the broadcaster to the Steel City was sent to the department for culture, media and sport for consideration on Wednesday, July 5.

Sheffield Council has forked out around £10, 000 on the bid, which has been spent on employing a digital design agency for the document layout and video content.

But the city faces stiff competition as rival bids to bring the broadcaster to Liverpool, the West Midlands, Bradford, Manchester and Cardiff are also understood to have been submitted.

Creative Sheffield, the council's economic development function, is leading the bid and director Edward Highfield previously said: "Sheffield is a hugely creative place, full of inspiring people and projects. Coupled with our central location and transport links, we believe this is the place to be."

The Government has said it will move the publicly-owned corporation - including some or all of its 800 staff - out of its £100 million London headquarters to another base elsewhere in the UK to help drive creative jobs throughout the regions.

Project leaders have already earmarked a vacant site at Sheaf Square, near the railway station, as a possible home for the channel and initial artists' impressions have been drawn up.

Those leading the bid point to Sheffield's heritage as a creative force, such as being home to Warp Films, and its central location as major selling points.

Channel 4 bosses have reportedly expressed concern in the past about relocation plans and argued it would be costly to move out of the capital. They said the best way to serve the regions would come from commissioning more programmes out of London.