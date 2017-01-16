Biker yobs hunted for spate of vandalism in Sheffield

Yobs on mopeds are thought to be behind a wave of destruction in south east Sheffield that left a number of vehicles badly damaged.

Motorists were left counting the cost after vandals attacked cars parked on Wolverley Road, Retford Road and Smelter Wood Crescent in Woodhouse on Sunday night.

Wolverley Road, Woodhouse. Picture: Google

This was the latest incident in a crime wave to hit the south east part of the city this weekend.

A van was broken into on Hardcastle Gardens, Woodhouse, sometime between 10am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday. In addition, two vehicles had windows smashed in the Fox Lane area of Frecheville in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Fed up residents have contacted the Sheffield South East Local Policing Team through their Facebook page and urged them to take action. Police today vowed to step up patrols.

Inspector Jason Booth said: "A number of questions have been raised on here around recent burglaries and car crime in the south east and our response.

"We are trying to target the key areas although the crimes have been spread across the area. Patrols are not always in marked police vehicles or with officers in uniform so they may be noticed especially in an area of 90,000+ residents and a lot of roads.

"We are conducting daily visits to those who we know are involved in such crimes especially those who are already on bail conditions or curfew."

He added: "Our proactive criminal investigation department team have a clear plan to target this crime but obviously we cannot always publish the detail of any plans as this may frustrate our efforts.

"As always I ask for the community's support in the south east. If you see anything suspicious please contact us on 999 in an emergency and 101 at other times."

Insp Booth also encouraged members of the public to take crime prevention measures such as "setting house alarms, using timer lights on, upgrading locks, preventing access to side or rear of the house - anything to frustrate the potential thief."

He added: "Regarding car crime if you can remove any valuables please do."

