Bikers in final farewell to Sheffield rider Mick ‘Slim’ Hall

NEARLY 150 members of a motor bike club escorted the coffin of one of their colleagues through the streets of Sheffield yesterday.

Mick Hall, who died suddenly last month at 61, had been a member of the city’s chapter of the Blue Angels club for 45 years, and had been riding since he was 14.

Bikers attand the funeral of well known Sheffield rider Mick 'Slim' Hall. Picture: Scott Merrylees

His coffin was carried by bike on a Triumph sidecar to Grenoside Crematorium on Skew Hill Lane.

Fellow club member Martin Booth said: “Bikes were his life.

“He rode with us to Spain and Belgium every year and to Scotland - and he was the nicest man you could ever meet.

“He always had a smile for everyone and nothing was too much trouble.”

Mr Hall, known as “Slim”, ran his own motor cycle business in Sheffield, restoring old models and building custom bikes to order.

For his final journey, riders assembled at Woolley Edge services on the M1 and travelled in convoy along the motorway before forming the funeral cortege, on a route that took in the locations of several of his favourite pubs.

Mr Hall and his wife, Lindsay, lived at Grenoside.