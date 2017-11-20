Bizarre 'Walking stick sword' handed into South Yorkshire Police as part of weapons amnesty

A 'walking stick sword' has been handed into South Yorkshire Police as part of a weapons amnesty.

The unusual item was one of 62 handed in so far as part of the national Firearms and Weapons Surrender, which runs until November 26.

During the 14-day surrender, members of the public will not face prosecution for possession of the weapon at the point of handing it in at any of the designated police stations across the Yorkshire and Humber region.

However, all the weapons surrendered will be forensically examined and should there be any indication they have previously been used to commit a crime an investigation will be launched.

Detective Superintendent Una Jennings said: “Weapons do not recognise boundaries, which makes the national firearms and regional weapons surrender this month an ideal opportunity for people to anonymously hand in any guns, ammunition, knives and bladed articles.

“While we know individuals already involved in criminality will be unlikely to hand in any weapons, there will be people who will have been passed down an antique firearm by a family member, or have items such as samurai swords that may have previously been used for decoration in the home, and they are now no longer wanted.

Detective superintendent Una Jennings with some of the weapons handed in.

“The surrender provides the perfect opportunity to safely dispose of these weapons and to prevent them from ending up on the streets and falling into criminals hands, which only brings destruction and devastation to our communities.”

Weapons can include but are not limited to, air weapons, BB guns, handguns and antique firearms.

For a list of police stations where weapons can be handed in and opening times visit www.southyorks.police.uk/surrender