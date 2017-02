Firefighters spent over an hour tackling a blaze that broke out in the laundry room of a Sheffield nursing home.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called out to the Northfield Nursing Home in Roebuck Road, Crookes just after 8.10pm on Saturday.

A total of three fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze. At least one person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation following the fire.