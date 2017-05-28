Blaze breaks out at Sheffield home

The occupants of a Sheffield house were forced to flee in the early hours of this morning, after a blaze broke out at their home and gutted the entirety of the first floor.

Firefighters were called to the premises in Lyons Road, Burngreave at around 12.20am.

A total of three appliances were sent to the property, and a South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed the family living in the property were out of the house by the time the fire service arrived.

The adjoining property had to be evacuated, as firefighters worked for over three hours to extinguish the blaze.

The spokesman added: "All of the first floor was damaged by the fire, it destroyed everything.

"The cause of the fire isn't known yet, the fire investigation officer is going to return today to try and determine what started it."

No-one is believed to have been injured in the fire.