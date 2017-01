Usain Bolt has to hand back one of nine Olympic gold medals after team-mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned substance.

Lightning Bolt, who completed unprecedented 'triple triple' last summer, was accompanied by the disgraced athlete in Jamaican quartet that won 4x100 metres relay in Beijing in 2008. Here, accompanied by blink and you'll miss it Rio highlights, we take timely opportunity to test your knowledge of 30-year-old fast track star supreme.