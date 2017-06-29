Book an amazing holiday in your own home in Sheffield

Travelling the world is a stressful business. What with vaccinations, packing and airport queues to worry about, you could be forgiven for thinking it’s all too much trouble.

Instead, why not take a reading journey with Sheffield Libraries and discover the world without leaving the comfort of your own home.

The Reading Passport Challenge invites you to read three books associated with three different countries, and you could win a suitcase full of books. It could be fiction from France, Cantonese cookery, an Australian travel guide, or any book written by a foreign author or set in another country.

Councillor Mary Lea, Sheffield City Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Parks, said “The Sheffield Libraries reading passport challenge is a fantastic way to broaden your horizons and experiences different cultures, without the stress and expense of a real long haul holiday.

“We are encouraging as many people to take part. All you have to do is pick up a reading passport from your local library, fill it in with the books you read, and hand it back in when you have read your three internationally-inspired reads.

“We are also encouraging readers to share their reading experiences on Twitter with the hashtag #bookholiday, you can meet your fellow book travellers online.

“I will be taking part. My reading list includes an eclectic selection of books set in different countries and written by international authors.”

Sheffield’s ‘reading passport challenge’ starts on 1 July and runs until the 30 September. The challenge is aimed at all adults and older children.

Reading Passports may be collected from any council run library and a selection of volunteer run libraries. The suitcase full of books will be awarded to a lucky winner selected at random from a list of challenge completers. Eligible books may be borrowed from a library or online through the Sheffield eLibrary - http://www.sheffield.gov.uk/home/libraries-archives/the-elibrary.