Book captures park at the Peak of its powers

Painstakingly compiling a new 500-page guide to taking perfect pictures of the Peak District was ‘a bit of a labour of love’, says the book’s co-author Chris Gilbert.

Chris, a photographer and writer, worked on the project with author, publisher and fellow camera expert Mick Ryan, and it’s clear the pair have put the hours in.

Hathersage Moor

The book lists 500 locations - from classic spots to lesser-known sites - accompanied by 800 fine images.

There are detailed maps, directions and co-ordinates pointing readers towards the best photo opportunities, as well as tips on the best seasons and times of day to visit.

The book covers the whole of the Peak, from the Eastern Moors just beyond Totley, out to Padley Gorge, Hathersage and Chatsworth, extending to Buxton in the west, Saddleworth in the north and the Lower Dove Valley in the south.

Chris first started walking in the Peak District in 1988, and his life is closely linked with the place - he met his wife, Jane, at Edale Youth Hostel in 1990, and lives in Cressbrook. He was approached several years ago by Mick - co-director of fotoVUE, the new book’s publisher - who asked him to get on board based on a hunch about Chris’s knowledge of the National Park.

“Me and Jane have been all over it yet since the growth in popularity of digital photography there are loads and loads of places that never seem to get any attention,” says Chris.

“There are so many places in the Peak District to visit and enjoy and we’ve really done our best to redress that imbalance, which is one of the reasons why it’s pitched as a ‘photography and visitor guide’. It’s whatever you want it to be.

“Even so, the division of the maps and the limits on size meant that there are still some places that I love that didn’t make it into the final edit. We could have done 600-650 pages, easily.”

Elitism isn’t implied. The authors say the book will be just as useful to someone taking holiday snaps with a smartphone camera as a professional armed with specialist gear.

If pushed to choose his favourite area to photograph, Chris would pick Surprise View - the breathtaking vista that opens up over Hathersage off the A6187, taking in the Hope and Derwent Valleys.

“It has outstanding variety and easily identified subjects, great narratives, a short approach and is good all year,” he writes in the book.

The use of a wide-angled camera lens with heather and rocks as foreground points is recommended, as is using the curve of the road down to Hathersage for a creative shot.

Chatsworth is allotted eight pages, and keen photographers are urged to go in the early morning and evening to avoid crowds, although dawn and dusk bring their own challenges on the estate.

“Chatsworth House itself rarely gets direct sunrise because of its aspect and hills that block the rising sun,” writes Chris.

“Late afternoon is often perfect, but the sun does drop behind the surrounding hills before sunset.”

He says fotoVUE provided him with ‘an opportunity for validation’ by putting his knowledge of the Peak to good use. “I hope sincerely that the journeys this book takes the reader on give the same delight as every single one of mine has through this beautiful landscape.”

Jane is singled out for particular thanks.

“Her patience over the last couple of years while I have revisited many of the places we have explored together has been immense.”

n Photographing The Peak District is out now, published by fotoVUE, priced £27.95 in paperback. Visit www.fotovue.com for details.