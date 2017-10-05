Bouncy Bo is looking for a new loving home

Bright, bubbly, bouncy crossbreed pup Bo is seeking a new loving home.

The nine-month-old came into the hands of the Sheffield branch of the RSPC after his owners were no longer able to cope with his care.

Described as big and lively, with a spring in his step, Bo is super enthusiastic about everthing.

A spokesman for the animal charity said: “Everything is exciting for him at this age and sometimes he can get himself in a pickle as he approaches everything with gusto without considering the consquences.

“He is looking for dedicated owners with lots of time to invest into his training. He needs help to make good choices day to day and so can enjoy life to its full potential.

“A bit of a silly sausage, Bo gets up to all kinds of mischief and he will certainly keep his new family on their toes. It is so lovely to see the twinkle of fun in his eye and the curiousity of his puppy brain. He is so eager to explore but loves if his humans can participate too - he loves to be with you. He’s looking for a home where he won’t be left very often (if at all), until he learns that its ok to be by himself sometimes.”

They continued: “Bo is looking for a fairly experienced home where any children are older and who will be able to take part in his day to day care and training too. He can be very bouncy and over the top and so any children must be confident with large breed, bouncy dogs.

“Still a young dog, he is learning by his experiences and he just wants to be happy friends with everyone.”

Could you offer Bo a loving home and give him the chance to shine? Phone 0114 289 8050.