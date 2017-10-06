Brave Sheffielders take on the thrilling Steel City abseil

On October 28 around 60 brave Yorkshire men and women will take on the daunting, but exciting, Steel City Abseil in aid of the British Red Cross.

The abseil, which takes place down the Owen Building in Sheffield city centre, stands at 120ft (37m) high and every year sees the brave people of Sheffield and the surrounding areas take on this Halloween challenge.

Rachel Beresford, Community Fundraiser for the British Red Cross in Yorkshire said:

“This is such a unique event with a unique view of Sheffield city centre.

From the top, the views really are immense and you will see Sheffield like you’ve never seen it before.

It’s pretty surreal, stepping over the edge goes against all your natural instincts, but as you descend the building the adrenaline hits and when you reach the ground you’ll want to go straight back up there and do it all again.

Each year we get people that have abseiled numerous times before but the majority have never even considered the idea.

You don’t need any experience; our fantastic team will tell you everything you need to know on the day.

All you need is a willingness to give it a go!”

The sponsorship money raised will provide vital support for people whose lives have been affected by crisis and disaster – both right here in Yorkshire and overseas.

The event is open to anyone aged 16 and over, and abseiling experience is by no means necessary. You’ll be trained up on the day by a team of highly experienced professionals who will ensure your safety throughout, so you can lean back, relax and enjoy.

There are a few places left on the abseil and it costs just £10 to sign up. We challenge you to raise at least £100 sponsorship. If that sounds a little daunting, our team of friendly fundraisers will be there every step of the way to help you reach your target with ease.

Sign up now, while places remain, at www.redcross.org.uk/Steel

Contact Rachel for more information at rberesford@redcross.org.uk or 0114 2427381