BREAKING: Air ambulance, fire and police reportedly at major South Yorkshire incident

The air ambulance, fire and police are reportedly dealing with a major ongoing incident in South Yorkshire this afternoon.

An eye witness told how emergency services were seen rushing down Tenter Lane in Warmsworth, Doncaster, towards the motorway just after 1pm.

He said: "The air ambulance flew overhead and I also saw an ambulance, a police van and firefighters go past.

"I'm not sure what's happened but it must be something serious."

Highways England tweeted that one lane of the A1(M) is closed southbound between junctions 36 and 37 in Doncaster due to a "police led incident."

We have put calls into the emergency services are are waiting for a response.

More to follow.