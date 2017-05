Armed police have surrounded a house on a Sheffield street.

Officers, armed with machine guns, arrived at the scene on South View Road in Sharrow at around 3.20pm today.

A picture sent to The Star by a resident shows armed officers pointing their weapons towards a house on the estate.

The details of the operation are unknown and a spokesman from South Yorkshire Police refused to comment on the incident.

This is an ongoing story and we'll bring you more as we get it.