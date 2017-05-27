BREAKING: Bomb squad called out to Doncaster restaurant over reports of abandoned suitcase

Police and a bomb disposal unit have been called out to a Doncaster street, after officers received reports of an abandoned suitcase being left outside a restaurant.

The resources, which also included five police vans and sniffer dogs, were sent to Nether Hall Road in Doncaster town centre at around 7pm last night, after concerned members of the public told them a suitcase had been abandoned outside San Remo restaurant.

Nether Hall Road was cordoned off, while the bomb disposal unit worked to identify the nature of the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that the suitcase was found to not to be suspicious.

The bomb disposal unit and police left the scene after around 50 minutes.