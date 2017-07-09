BREAKING: Emergency services respond to 'stabbing' on Sheffield street

Emergency services have been called out to an incident on a Sheffield street this evening.

One person close to the scene on Gresley Road in Lowedges said a person has been stabbed.

Police and paramedics arrived on the scene just before 6pm today.

An eyewitness told The Star: "A silver Volvo was alone in the middle of the road while the police canvassed the area and took photos, including the car. They arrived shortly before 6 and multiple witnesses have said it was a stabbing, including people who live directly across from the scene."

These are unconfirmed reports and South Yorkshire Police is yet to respond to The Star's request for a comment.

More to follow.