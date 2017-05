A lorry has crashed into a footbridge near a major roundabout in Sheffield city centre.

The crane part of the truck went into the footbridge over Sheaf Street at about 10am this morning.

One lane is closed on the approach to Park Square Roundabout.

Police and staff from Sheffield Council's Streets Ahead team are on site now.

Streets Ahead tweeted: "An incident involving a crane has occurred on Sheaf Street - our staff are onsite, please take care until the situation is made safe."