BREAKING: Man charged with murder of South Yorkshire man

A man has been charged with the murder of a 37-year-old South Yorkshire man.

25-year-old Kayne Reece Jones, of Christchurch Road, West Melton, Rotherham will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Monday 8 May), charged with the murder of Richard Broughton.

Jones is currently remanded into police custody.

Mr Broughton died in hospital on Sunday, April 30 after reportedly being involved in an altercation in Welland Crescent, Elsecar, on Friday, April 28.

A post mortem examination revealed that the cause of death was multiple injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1021 of April 28, 2017.