BREAKING: Manchester Attacks - Heroic Sheffield woman confirmed dead in terror blast

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a young Sheffield woman who died a hero after she put her life on the line to save her sister and niece in the Manchester terror attacks.

Kelly Brewster, aged 32, was missing after the Ariana Grande gig at Manchester Arena and last night her devastated family were given the news they had all been dreading.

Her relative Sheila Brewster wrote simply online: “It is with a heavy heart I send this message. Kelly has been found.”

Kelly was at the Arena with her sister Claire Booth, and Claire’s daughter Hollie, 11.

Her uncle Paul Dryhurst said brave Kelly had put her life on the line and shielded her sister and niece from the blast.

Claire, 34, and Hollie were yesterday being treated in hospital for horrific shrapnel wounds.

Kelly, a civil servant, who once worked at Irwin Mitchell solicitors in Sheffield, was described as a ‘hero ‘ in online tributes.

Monica Dias posted: “So sorry for your loss. RIP Kelly, you died a hero.”

Carrie Yhearm wrote: “Absolutely devastated by this news. Lots of love to you and your family. Hope your daughter and granddaughter are recovered soon.”

Megan Smith wrote: “So sorry for your loss. Kelly was a wonderful person inside and out and all of us at Aviva will miss her dearly.”

Hayley Newton, a school friend put: “Kelly was a beautiful lady, my heart truly breaks for you all.”

Her former colleague Karen Codling from Irwin Mitchell said: "I've just received the news I've been dreading all day. On one should lose their life like this. Rest in peace Kelly, I am so glad I knew you."

Speaking from his home in Sheffield, Paul a lorry driver aged, 59, said: “Kelly shielded Hollie and Claire from the damage. The three were walking out in single file, with Claire in front, Hollie behind her, and Kelly behind her. When the bomb has gone off the impact has broken Claire’s jaw and broken Hollie’s legs.

“They are both currently in hospital having nuts and bolts removed.

“After the impact Claire had gone to Hollie but when she looked up she couldn’t find Kelly. They lost her in all the commotion. You hear of bombings but nothing prepares you for something like this happening and for your own family to be involved.”

