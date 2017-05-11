BREAKING NEWS: Part of Sheffield city centre sealed off after man is 'spat on and punched' by gang

Part of Sheffield city centre has been sealed off this evening after a man was reportedly spat on and punched by a gang of men.

An ambulance, police van and police car were called to West Street close to the Bar & Beyond at about 8.30pm.

The scene on West Street.

Police cordoned off part of the area and paramedics were seen giving treatment to the victim in the middle of the road on the tram tracks.

An onlooker said: "It was a beggar who asked these four men for some money, they said no and one of them spat on him. Then one of them punched him and the man fell back and hit his head on the tram tracks.

"Then the men ran away. The victim was being put on a stretcher into the back of an ambulance."

The road has just been reopened in the last few minutes.

South Yorkshire Police have not yet released any details about the incident. We have asked for details and are awaiting a response.