BREAKING NEWS: Sheffield road sealed off as armed police deal with incident at flat block

A Sheffield street has been sealed off by police this afternoon as officers deal with an ongoing incident at a block of flats.
Police have sealed off part of Shirecliffe Road, near to Parkwood Springs.
They appear to be dealing with an incident in a block of flats located on the road.
An eyewitness, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "We saw armed police pointing guns towards the block of flats.
"There are about five cars and a dog unit was there.
"The police are still there now."
The police have been contacted for further information.
More to follow.