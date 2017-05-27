BREAKING NEWS: Sheffield road sealed off as armed police deal with incident at flat block

A Sheffield street has been sealed off by police this afternoon as officers deal with an ongoing incident at a block of flats.

Police have sealed off part of Shirecliffe Road, near to Parkwood Springs.

The scene on Shirecliffe Road

They appear to be dealing with an incident in a block of flats located on the road.

An eyewitness, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "We saw armed police pointing guns towards the block of flats.

"There are about five cars and a dog unit was there.

"The police are still there now."

The scene on Shirecliffe Road at the moment

The police have been contacted for further information.

More to follow.