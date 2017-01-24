BREAKING: Police probe into serious sex attack on woman in Sheffield park

A sex attacker is being hunted after a woman was assaulted in a Sheffield park.

South Yorkshire Police said a 21-year-old woman was attacked in Weston Park sometime between 10.35pm and 11pm.

The park and adjoining Crookes Valley Park have both been sealed off and are under police guard this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said the sex attack victim is receiving support from specially trained officers.

Extra police patrols of the area have been ordered.

Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons said: “There is currently a large area of Weston Park cordoned off while we conduct initial enquiries at the scene.

“Additional police patrols will be provided over the coming days to provide reassurance and I would urge anyone who may have information on this incident to please come forward."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.