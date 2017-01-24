BREAKING: Sheffield park cordoned off by police

A Sheffield park is cordoned off and under police guard this morning.

Weston Park, opposite the city's Children's Hospital on Western Bank, has been taped off and officers are guarding the entrances.

There is also an inner cordon in place close to the band stand inside the park.

Police cars and a police van are parked up at the scene.

Details of the nature of the incident being dealt with by South Yorkshire Police have not yet been released.

