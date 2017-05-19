BREAKING: Sheffield rugby coach admits molesting young boys

A youth rugby coach from Sheffield has admitted to a string of sex offences committed against young boys, which include sexual assault and the production of indecent photographs.

David Simmons, 26, of Greystones Road, Hunters Bar appeared at Southwark Crown Court today, where he pleaded guilty to a total of 17 sex offences.

Among the charges Simmons admitted were two counts of sexual assault on a male under the age of 13, one of sexual activity with a child under the age of 13, causing a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity, seven counts of observing a person doing a private act and three of making indecent photographs or sudo-photographs of a child under the age of 13.

Simmons is accused of committing some of the offences at a West London rugby club, where he was in charge of young player development.

The rugby union coach, who has since moved back to live with his family at their Hunters Bar address, was charged under the Met Police's Operation Fitzrovia which has probed into alleged sexual offences and child exploitation.

The offences took place between July 2014 and September 2015.

Simmons also pleaded not guilty to six counts of observing a person doing a private act and a further child sex offence during the brief hearing.

He has been bailed to his family's Sheffield address until next month, when he will return to Southwark Crown Court to be sentenced.

As part of his bail conditions he is ordered to report to police once a week.

The conditions also ban him from supervising young people and coaching anyone under the age of 18.