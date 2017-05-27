BREAKING: Sheffield teens suffer stab wounds in mass street brawl

A 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old boy have been hospitalised with stab wounds, following a mass brawl that took place in Sheffield last night.

The brawl is understood to have taken place between two groups of teenagers near to Hunters Bar roundabout.

Police say the 19-year-old suffered serious injuries during the incident, and remains in hospital.

The 14-year-old was treated in hospital for his injuries, but has since been released.

Parts of Ecclesall Road were cordoned off for several hours last night, following the incident.

Police are urging anyone with information to call 101.

More to follow.