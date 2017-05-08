BREAKING: Shop worker injured after masked men 'carrying knife and gun' raid Sheffield store

A shop worker was injured during an armed robbery in which two masked men burst in brandishing a gun and knife.

The two armed raiders threatened a shop worker and a customer before demanding cash at the Savemore store in Fife Street, Wincobank.

They caused damage to the shop and a member of staff was left with minor injuries. The men fled empty handed after the raid on Saturday, May 6, at 6.50pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police believe the men were carrying a knife and possibly a small gun.

"Damage was caused to the shop and as a result, the shop assistant suffered minor injuries.

"The offenders left empty handed and ran from the shop, heading towards Merton Lane.

"Investigating officers want to hear from you, if you know who is responsible or if you were in the area at the time and saw the men enter or leave the shop.

"If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 891 of 6 May 2017 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."