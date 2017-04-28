BREAKING: South Yorkshire man jailed for murdering partner who died 14 years after he attacked her

A Doncaster man has been jailed for murdering his partner - who died 14 years after he attacked her.

Christopher Keeling assaulted his partner Ann Robinson at their home in Truro Avenue, Wheatley, in December 2000.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the brutal attack left Ann needing round-the-clock medical care for her injuries.

She was admitted to hospital in March 2014 with ill health and died aged 58.

A post mortem examination concluded that her death was directly linked to the assault she suffered at Keeling’s hands 14 years earlier.

In an unusual step, Keeling - who had been found guilty of attempted murder and jailed for 14 years in 2001 - was charged with murder.

The 58-year-old, of Selby Road, Thorne, pleaded guilty to murder at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday and was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 18 years.

He had previously served seven years of the 14-year sentence for attempted murder and this will be deducted from the new sentence, meaning he will in effect serve a minimum jail term of 11 years.

After the hearing, detective constable Ian Honeybone said: “Since Ann’s death in March 2014, we have worked closely with medical professionals, the Crown Prosecution Service and the attorney general’s office to build a case to prosecute Keeling for Ann’s murder.

“This may seem like an unusual step, but extensive medical assessment concluded that the brutal and sustained attack on Ann in December 2000 significantly contributed to her death in March 2014.

“Her health was forever changed as a result of Keeling’s actions that night. Ann survived extensive injuries but needed round-the-clock care and medical support.

“I am pleased Keeling has finally accepted responsibility for his actions but this does not bring Ann back, and the guilty plea will be small consolation to her loved ones after 17 years of pain.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank the medical experts and the other agencies who have offered their knowledge and support throughout this investigation.”