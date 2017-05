A motorway pile up involving a lorry and two cars is causing delays in South Yorkshire this afternoon.

The collision happened earlier this afternoon on the A1M northbound, close to junction 35, just outside Warmsworth in Doncaster.

The crash was between a haulage lorry, beige Audi and white Vauxhall Astra. Nobody was injured.

Emergency services were called to the scene and motorists are told to expect delays.