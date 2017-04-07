BREAKING: Teenage girl raped on Trans Pennine Trail by hooded man in South Yorkshire

A 16-year-old girl has been raped on the Trans Pennine Trail by a man wearing a hoodie in South Yorkshire.

The incident happened when the victim was walking from Barnsley to Wath-upon-Dearne in Rotherham between 2.30pm and 5.10pm on Thursday, March 23.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is understood that an unknown man approached the girl from behind while she walked over a bridge close to an area known as Gypsy Marsh, before subjecting her to the serious sexual assault.

"The suspect is then believed to have run off from the area. The victim is receiving support from specially trained officers and detectives have been scouring the area for any evidence."

Police have now issued an e-fit picture of the suspect who is described as being white, around 5ft 7ins tall and of average build. He was reportedly wearing a red hooded top with black tracksuit bottoms, and had a black scarf over half his face.

Anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit or who has information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 776 of 23 March 2017.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.