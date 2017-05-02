BREAKING: Wanted man charged with attempted murder after South Yorkshire nightclub stabbing

A wanted man has been caught by police and charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a nightclub in Barnsley.

Detectives issued a public appeal for information to locate Joseph Lowther, aged 21, after a 30-year-old man was stabbed in Whispers nightclub on Regent Street at 1am on December 18 last year.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He has since been released.

Lowther was arrested in the Norfolk area and charged yesterday with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

He appeared at Barnsley Magistrates' Court this morning.