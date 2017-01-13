Breathing new life into Picture House

The prospect of grant funding to repair the Abbeydale Picture House is on the horizon after the venue was taken over by a Sheffield charity.

CADS Trust – Creative Arts Development Space – has signed a 25-year-lease on the former cinema on Abbeydale Road, which opened in 1920.

The organisation plans to hold film screenings, talks, music and theatre events at the building, and is also hoping to apply for grants to improve the fabric of the building.

Phil Robins, the Picture House’s owner, took on the building in 2012.

Events including screenings, live performances, exhibitions, antiques markets and weddings have been held there.

But activities have been restricted to 15 days a year because of the lack of a full premises licence.

The charity’s short-term aim is to make initial improvements to the 10,000 sq ft art-deco building so it can secure a full premises licence which will allow unlimited events to take place at the venue.

Kiran Antcliffe, studios and space manager at CADS, said: “We are extremely excited to take on the Abbeydale Picture House and the long-term renovation project on the building.

“It’s an iconic space that is so important to the local community, so it’s a huge honour to take on the responsibility of continuing the hard work on site to bring it to full use.”

Law firm Wake Smith has drawn up a new lease on the building and the Picture House Social bar which occupies the basement of the building.

In 2003 the Friends of Abbeydale Picture House took over the building, but the group went into administration before Mr Robins stepped in.