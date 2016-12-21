Buddy at RSPCA Sheffield needs a new home

A happy and fun loving Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Buddy, is looking for a new home as his owner has become ill.

The white and tan terrier is eight years and three months old and has no major health issues.

Buddy is described as a brilliant, bouncy boy who came to the RSPCA Animal Centre in Stadium Way, Sheffield, as his owner became ill and was no longer able to give him the care and exercise he needed.

Staff noticed that he had an odd gait and seemed a bit uncomfortable on his back end. Vets investigated and he had X rays to try to find the root of the problem. It was discovered that he had compression on his spine.

This was very uncomfortable for him, but once he was put on pain relief he became a happy, fun loving dog who now gets about perfectly well.

The RSPCA anticipate many more happy years in front of Buddy where he can be well and comfortable with pain relief, but there is a risk that his back at some point may deteriorate or go completely and they say there really is no knowing what the future holds.

However, for the moment, he is happy and healthy and the RSPCA are eager to find him a home where he can spend his days. The RSPCA will be able to offer an adopter the use of its clinic at a concessionary rate for any pain relief and vet checks for Buddy’s condition. Anyone interested can call 0114 289 8050.

