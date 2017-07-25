Burglars strike three times in Sheffield suburb

Have your say

Burglars struck three times in south east Sheffield targeting homes and vehicles.

A group of four men were spotted breaking into a van parked on Delves Road, Hackenthorpe, at about 2.30am on Monday, July 17.

Two other men were disturbed while trying the door handles on a car in Hollybank Way, Intake, at 3.50am yesterday.

Burglars also struck at a commercial unit in Beighton Road, Woodhouse, between 1.30pm on Sunday and 7.50am on Monday.

They stole crisps, pop, bread, cakes and a small amount of change.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.