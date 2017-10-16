Burglars target FOUR properties across Sheffield suburb

Burglars targeted four properties across a Sheffield suburb at the weekend.
All of the break-ins happened in the south east of the city.
Burglars sneaked into a home in Manor View, Halfway, through an insecure door at 2.45am on Sunday.
Police said the homeowner's dog woke them and the thief fled empty handed.
Thieves snapped off a lock at a property in Skye Edge Road, Skye Edge, between 11pm on Saturday and 9.20am on Sunday.
They stole electrical items, a watch and keys.
A garage was broken into in City Road, Manor, and a cycle bike stolen sometime between midnight and 6pm on Sunday.
Burglars broke into a shed in Madehurst Road, Heeley, and stole a lawnmower between 6pm on Friday and 7am on Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sheffield Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.