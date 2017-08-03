Rob Murfin began his career working for Greenpeace.

But a talk on planning and urban development led him into a line of work where he hoped to make a real change.

Heritage concerns at the Sheffield retail quarter site. The back of Leah's Yard, Backfields.

As a former Sheffield Hallam University student, he always hoped to return to South Yorkshire, and has long had his eye on the role of chief planning officer.

He started at the council in May, and has now set out his aims for Sheffield’s future.

“Ideologically I’m driven to tackle inequality,” he said.

“I don’t want to assume that trickle down in the economy will happen by magic.”

An artist's impression of the new Boeing factory planned for land off Europa Link at Tinsley, Sheffield.

Naturally Mr Murfin believes investment is needed for Sheffield to succeed. But he is also clear he wants big developments to benefit the whole city.

He said: “When you land McLaren, Boeing and Rolls Royce you want to make sure growth is done in a way that everyone can take advantage of it. I’m talking about linking together infrastructure, improving schools, looking at air quality.”

A key priority for Sheffield and the wider city region is housing. The region is hitting job targets but falling some way short on the number of new homes being built.

Mr Murfin said there was ‘no silver bullet’ for the housing crisis. He hopes to push ahead with a new local plan for Sheffield to help guide development for the next decade and beyond.

Building work going on next to the site of the former Parson Cross College.

But solving the housing crisis is not just about identifying sites. It also needs developers to build the kind of homes the people of Sheffield need.

The council has faced a reluctance from some firms recently to stick to the affordable housing requirements imposed as a condition of planning permission.

Mr Murfin said the policy was a ‘priority’ and the council would ensure developers know ‘upfront’ what is required.

Development on the green belt is also a contentious issue. The council hopes the new local plan will clarify things for residents and developers. But some green space may have to be sacrificed.

“The broad extent of the green belt is almost certainly right,” Mr Murfin said. “However, it’s worth looking again and making sure that the need for modern housing in sustainable locations can be accommodated in the city.”

One area that could have been seen as neglected until recently is the city centre. Mr Murfin said Sheffield should be confident in the retail quarter, but there is still work to be done elsewhere.

“If Sheffield city centre is to continue to grow and do well it’s quite simple – we need more people to be working here and more people to be living here,” said Mr Murfin.

A priority is good quality private sector rented housing.

But the planning department clearly has a job on its hands to persuade developers to put up flats that are not designed for students.

“The student market is approaching a point where enough flats have been built,” said Mr Murfin. “We say to developers make sure that buildings can be retro-altered to convert them into private flats.”

Sheffield also has plenty of older buildings that many city residents are keen to see protected. Key causes for concern include Leah’s Yard, which falls within the retail quarter site, and the Old Town Hall, which requires major investment.

Mr Murfin said it was important not to think of the city as a ‘blank canvas’.

“Actually designing in improvements and preserving the best locations in the city centre really helps establish it as a great quality area,” he said.

“Otherwise you end up looking like a lot of other city centres in the region, when you need to maximise your uniqueness.

“You do that by respecting the historic fabric of the city and taking every step to enhance it.”

“We need to avoid anger or arguments of either economic growth or protecting the historic environment. Actually a good quality historic environment is a good way of getting economic growth.

“The greatest cities in Europe are those that do urban design properly.”