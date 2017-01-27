20 graduate jobs offered by firm with Sheffield offices

Sky Betting and Gaming is investing £500,000 in 20 jobs for graduates.

The Leeds-based firm, which has offices in Sheffield, is running its graduate programme for a second year.

Applications are now invited for roles in the commercial, finance, software academy and operations streams, which are full time and offer a ‘competitive salary’ with a benefits package and a guaranteed permanent job on completion.

Recruits will rotate through the firm’s departments, including a stint in Sheffield. The firm employs more than 100 in its offices at the Electric Works.

The company has developed technology handling 9,000 bets per minute and 11 million financial transactions every Saturday afternoon. Some 80 per cent of revenue is from mobile apps.

Chief executive Richard Flint, said: “We’ve really benefite from growing our business in Yorkshire.”