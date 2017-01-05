20 jobs go as ‘Mr Rubble’ closes

Sheffield skip hire company Mr Rubble has closed with the loss of 20 jobs.

The firm, of Stevenson Road, Attercliffe, was hit by cash flow problems following a sharp decline in demand due to increased competition and a rise in permit costs.

It has been liquidated and the assets sold to a local competitor, Richard Fletcher Plant Limited, after insolvency firm Wilson Field stepped in.

Andy Wood and Robert Dymond, of Wilson Field, were appointed joint liquidators at a meeting of members and creditors in December.

Andy Wood said: “Despite implementing a number of cost saving initiatives, recent landfill tax legislation and environmental issues with the site, rendered the business model unviable.”

It proved impossible to sell the business as a going concern due to environmental issues, he added.

“As a consequence all 20 jobs have been lost. It is always sad to see a long-standing company go out of business with the loss of jobs.”

Director Carl Brittain started Mr Rubble Skip Hire in 2001 after leaving his job at a national waste company. He started with one truck, an innovative design for skips which meant easy loading and 15 years’ experience in the industry.

The company grew quickly, running trucks fitted with the latest technology. It opened a purpose-built waste transfer station in March 2006 boasting a 93 per cent waste recycling figure.

The firm, which used bright orange skips, had heavily invested in recycling systems due to regulations.