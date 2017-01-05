50 jobs created as care firm opens

Fifty care jobs will be created in Sheffield when a national care provider opens an office in the city.

Helping Hands will serve the city and outer villages from Wood Road in Beauchief.

It will offer specialists providing care support to young adults and hourly visiting - including companionship, cooking and cleaning, and personal care - as well as condition-led support, clinical, palliative and respite and emergency care.

Lisa Clary, head of Helping Hands Homecare for the North, said: “We are looking forward to bringing our expertise to Sheffield and recruiting a team of passionate, eager new carers.

“The team will be responsible for providing homecare for people affected by dementia, as well as clinical care for individuals with acquired brain injuries, spinal injuries, parkinson’s, cancer, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, learning disabilities and many other conditions.

“A career in care is incredibly challenging, but also very rewarding and there’s lots of opportunities for progression.”

Recruits will undergo five days of training at the firm’s purpose-built training academy which includes mock-ups of patients’ houses to help employees react to different scenarios.

The family-run firm was established in 1989 and operates in England and Wales.

The announcement comes a day after The Star revealed a £5m purpose-built brain injury rehabilitation centre is opening in Millhouses next month.

The ‘Steps’ facility is set to create 100 jobs in a new building on the site of the former Jacobs Manufacturing Company premises on Troutbeck Road, off Abbeydale Road South. It is set to include 23 bedrooms, a gym and hydrotherapy pool.