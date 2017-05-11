700 jobs plan on old Orgreave Coking site

Seven hundred jobs could be created under £50m plans for an office, shops and leisure development on the site of the former Orgreave coking plant.

Plans have been submitted to Rotherham Council for a village centre at Waverley, on what is a vast 740-acre brownfield site with 650 new homes and a pub.

They include a bus station, supermarket, offices, restaurants, coffee shops, medical centre and gym.

Dransfield Properties Ltd and landowner Harworth Group Plc announced the joint venture agreement to deliver the development last year.

A Dransfield spokeswoman said the 700 jobs figure came from an established formula used by planners and it was based on area and planned use.

The scheme also includes a roof top walkway and gardens a ‘piazza’ with fountains, and a town square for farmers’ markets.

Owen Michaelson, chief executive of Harworth Group plc, said: “This is a key development for Rotherham and for Sheffield City Region in that it will create the sort of high-quality local facilities that both businesses at the AMP and local residents expect. The plans have been carefully designed following public input and we look forward to Rotherham Council carefully examining the plans over the summer prior to a decision being made.”

Dransfield Properties developed the £50m development at Fox Valley in Stocksbridge.

Managing director, Mark Dransfield, said: “We have been refining the design following our public consultation session last October when the plans were extremely well received by the community. The whole team has been keen from the outset to deliver a high quality development in terms of both the architecture and materials which will create a real sense of place for this world class location.

The development team is seeking grant funding, he added.

The site also includes the Advanced Manufacturing Park which is home to more than 50 hi-tech businesses including Rolls-Royce and Boeing, a Sheffield University research centre and is growing fast. Up to 3,400 more homes are set to be built over the next 15 years.