A4e offices now flats

Property firm, Regency Residential, is converting the old A4e office block on Queens Street into flats.

The firm is marketing 99 ‘studio’, one and two-bedroom flats ahead of completion in early 2018. Prices range from £67,950 ti £126,500.

Chris Taylor, managing director at Manchester-based Regency Residential, said: “Sheffield is one of England’s largest cities, with a growing population that includes more than 60,000 students. The demand for limited, high-specification properties of this kind is soaring among young professionals and mature students who want to live in thriving city centre locations.

“All of our developments maximise capital performance and Queens House is no different. Sheffield’s already excellent connectivity, which will only be improved by HS2, is driving economic and population growth.”