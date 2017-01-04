Accountant’s dying wish to save firm fulfilled

The boss of a Sheffield accountants fulfilled her dying wish to save the firm, by merging with a rival.

Melanie Viner, of gvt based in Nether Edge, became passionate about securing jobs after being diagnosed with cancer.

John Warner

She agreed the merger with BHP shortly before her death in November.

Now the business has been relocated and merged into BHP, based on Rutland Park, Sheffield.

Melanie joined gvt in 1991 and became the firm’s managing partner and then key relationship partner. Following the merger, her business partner Mark Goodband has retired.

John Warner, managing partner at BHP, said: “It was hugely important to Melanie that gvt’s team and client base would continue to thrive after her death. We were delighted to agree to this merger proposal.

BHP headquarters on Rutland Park

“We’re now looking forward to providing gvt’s clients with the level of service they have come to expect, which will form an important part of Melanie’s legacy.”