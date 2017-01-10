Amazon shed sold for £15m in city

A Sheffield distribution centre let to Amazon has changed hands in what is claimed to be the largest industrial investment in the city in 2016 - believed to be £15million.

Oxenwood Real Estate bought the 134,400 sq ft unit on Victory Park, Upwell Street, near Forgemasters in Brightside, from a private company, off market.

Amazon initially occupied an existing 50,000 sq ft unit, before signing an overarching lease across the entire 15-and-a-half acre site and agreeing an extension to create the much larger building.

Stewart Little, joint chief executive of Oxenwood, said: “The group is delighted to have continued its acquisition drive and growth of its portfolio with the addition of a brand new urban logistics centre occupied by one of the most exciting names in the sector.

“Urban logistics continues to drive innovation and we are delighted to own a new facility serving the UK’s fifth largest city.”

Sheffield-based property consultancy Commercial Property Partners represented Oxenwood in the deal.

Roger Haworth, partner at CPP, said: “This acquisition marks the latest in a succession of completed sales by CPP in the Sheffield region. We’re very pleased to have worked with Oxenwood on this deal, which is a good indicator for the strength of the property market for urban logistics in South Yorkshire.”

When it opened in 2015, Amazon said it was its 17th UK delivery station and would employ 20 people and be a hub for 12 regional delivery companies employing more than 250 drivers.

Amazon will open its third warehouse in Doncaster this year, creating 500 permanent jobs.

Once completed and operating, the Doncaster warehouse will bring Amazon’s total UK workforce to 15,500 employees.