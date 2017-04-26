Apprenticeship Awards: First ever finalists announced

The finalists in the first NMSY Apprenticeship Awards have been announced.
Johnston Press, the parent company of The Star, the Sheffield Telegraph and the Doncaster Free Press, launched the awards to recognise the value of on-the-job training in the region.
We asked for individuals, companies and training institutions to put themselves forward across a variety of categories.
The finalists have now been decided, and the winners will be announced at the Showroom Workstation in Paternoster Row, Sheffield, on May 16.
Zena Wardle, from headline sponsor Polypipe, said “I felt privileged to be a part of the judging panel for the first year of the NMSY Apprenticeship Awards.
"I was astounded by the number of entrants and also the high standards and enthusiasm displayed.
"Each and every apprentice, not only the winners, are a credit to themselves, their employers and their families and I commend them all.”
The winners will be picked by a panel of judges including Zena, alongside Heather Smith, Frances Bishop, Charles Ricketts, David Higham and Steve Cressey.
Tickets for the award ceremony, including Prosecco and canapes on arrival and an aftershow party and buffet, can be bought for £40 per head until midnight on Friday.
Search for NMSY Apprenticeship Awards at www.eventbrite.co.uk to buy yours.
Finalists
Academy Transformation Trust - Tasha Price
Academy Transformation Trust - Charlotte Birch
Academy Transformation Trust - Further Education Louise Randall
AMRC Training Centre
A Place to Call Our Own (APTCOO) - Deanne Stelling
A Place to Call Our Own (APTCOO)
Ardagh
Arvato UK
Auto Windscreens
Azzure IT
Benchmark Recruit - Cortney O'Neal
Carrs Silver - James Buddle
Chesterfield Royal Hospital - Ellie Varley
Chesterfield Royal Hospital - Sarah Hazeldine
DBL Logistics - Daisy Ryall
DCAS - Megan Byrne
Doncaster College - Alexandra Yates
Doncaster College - Natasha Jackson
Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust - Liam Rylance
Fidler & Pepper Solicitors - Sophie Wise
Forrest Williams Legal Ltd - Hayley Ginniver
Foxwood Diesel - Leigh Worsdale
Futures Housing Group - Bryn Henton
GBAC Ltd - Ellie Reynolds
Heathcotes Group
Interserve Learning & Employment - Rebecca Edgecumbe
Interserve Learning & Employment - Jack Bailey
Interserve Learning & Employment - Jordan Kemp
Interserve Learning & Employment - Kairon Flowers
Interserve Learning & Employment - Ross Halley
JMJ Pottery - Laura Davies
Jones & Co Independent Financial Advice - Lucy Staniforth
Knowhow Contact Centre
Learning Unlimited
Magbroach UK Ltd
Mayborn Group - Daniel Thorpe
Mitchells Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers
Pendragon Training Academy (Pendragon plc) - Conor Redfern
Rotherham United Community Sports Trust - Ashley Davis
Royal Mail
Rykneld Homes Ltd - Olivia Kirk
Sheffield Futures - Jessica Birtles
Sheffield Futures - Thomas Austin
Sheffield Futures - Jo Booth
Sheffield Futures - Lauren Smith
Stephensons
Stopford Associates Ltd - Shaun Newham
The Sheffield College
Topcars of Sheffield - Daniel Roberts
Treste Hire & Sales Ltd
Wabtec - Ryan Judge